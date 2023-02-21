SPX Technologies (SPXC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SPXC opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
