SPX Technologies (SPXC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPXC opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after buying an additional 104,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.