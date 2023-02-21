Amedisys, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research report issued on Friday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED opened at $97.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $79.30 and a 12-month high of $179.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

