TopBuild (BLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $198.91 on Tuesday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $232.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.00 and a 200-day moving average of $173.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.11.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

About TopBuild

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in TopBuild by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

