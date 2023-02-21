Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KALU opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -978.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $107.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.64.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -3,421.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KALU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $33,788.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.