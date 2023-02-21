Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KALU opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -978.56 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -3,421.84%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $32,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

