LegalZoom.com (LZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LegalZoom.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $16.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
