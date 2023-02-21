LegalZoom.com (LZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $16.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

