Carvana (CVNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. Carvana has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $156.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carvana Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.05.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

