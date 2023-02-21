Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GFS. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $67.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

