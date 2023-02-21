Oceaneering International (OII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Oceaneering International to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of OII stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 2.86. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

OII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

