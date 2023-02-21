Oceaneering International (OII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Oceaneering International to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of OII stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OII. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

