Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $278.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 75,359 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

