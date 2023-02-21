Grid Dynamics (GDYN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $922.04 million, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 161.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 108,330 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

