Grid Dynamics (GDYN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Grid Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of GDYN stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $922.04 million, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics
About Grid Dynamics
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.
