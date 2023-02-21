ContextLogic (WISH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect ContextLogic to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $510.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $60,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,764 shares in the company, valued at $139,217.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ContextLogic news, CEO Vijay Talwar sold 550,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,970.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,217.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 802,629 shares of company stock worth $646,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 471,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 173,399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 563,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 73,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $34,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.