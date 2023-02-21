ContextLogic (WISH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect ContextLogic to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ContextLogic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WISH opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $510.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $60,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,764 shares in the company, valued at $139,217.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ContextLogic news, CEO Vijay Talwar sold 550,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,970.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,217.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 802,629 shares of company stock worth $646,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
ContextLogic Company Profile
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ContextLogic (WISH)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.