TopBuild (BLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD stock opened at $198.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $232.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.23.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About TopBuild

A number of analysts have commented on BLD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.11.

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.