Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 1.4 %

NAUT stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.85. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 212.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 394,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 220.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 309,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 75,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1,747.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 72,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

