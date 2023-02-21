Head-To-Head Contrast: Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) & UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) and UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and UDG Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 8.62% 91.04% 8.26% UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.31 billion 2.65 $221.55 million $0.34 29.28 UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.87 $92.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and UDG Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher revenue and earnings than UDG Healthcare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. UDG Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays out 108.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and UDG Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 1 3 0 0 1.75 UDG Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. beats UDG Healthcare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home. The Professionals segment indicates that commercialization of products is oriented toward organizations like hotels, restaurants, offices and factories. The company’s brands are Huggies, KleenBebé, Kleenex, Kimlark, Pétalo, Cottonelle, Suavel, Evenflo, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, Keranove, LYS, Fancy, Depend and Kotex. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mexico, Mexico.

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. The Aquilant segment involves. outsourced sales, marketing, distribution, and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

