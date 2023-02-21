Reviewing Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) and Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) and Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Evertz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evertz Technologies and Prysmian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evertz Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prysmian 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Evertz Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $16.63, indicating a potential upside of 66.25%. Prysmian has a consensus target price of $36.17, indicating a potential upside of 78.87%. Given Prysmian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prysmian is more favorable than Evertz Technologies.

This table compares Evertz Technologies and Prysmian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A Prysmian N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evertz Technologies and Prysmian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.93 10.76 Prysmian N/A N/A N/A $0.44 46.21

Evertz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prysmian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Evertz Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Prysmian pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Evertz Technologies pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prysmian pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About Prysmian

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products. The Projects segment comprises of high voltage, submarine power, submarine telecom, and offshore specialties which focus on the projects and their execution, as well as on product customization. The Telecom segment offers cable systems and connectivity products used in telecommunication networks such as optical fibre, optical cables, connectivity components and accessories, optical ground wire, and copper cables. The company was founded on May 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

