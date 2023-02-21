Robert W. Baird Lowers AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $111.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.20.

NYSE AMN opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 144.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,955 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,027,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,553,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

