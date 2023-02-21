Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.70.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $138.23 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,805 shares of company stock worth $11,048,986. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 935,484 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

