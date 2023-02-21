BMO Capital Markets Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $325.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.95.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $258.01 on Friday. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.61. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $75,802,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

