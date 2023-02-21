Comparing Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) & NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Adeia has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Adeia and NVE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adeia currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.51%. Given Adeia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adeia is more favorable than NVE.

89.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Adeia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Adeia pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Adeia pays out -5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVE pays out 105.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Adeia and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -41.90% 16.11% 8.45% NVE 56.80% 28.64% 27.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adeia and NVE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $877.70 million 1.27 -$55.46 million ($3.67) -2.89 NVE $26.99 million 13.52 $14.51 million $3.79 19.93

NVE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NVE beats Adeia on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

