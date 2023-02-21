Masonite International (DOOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Masonite International to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Masonite International Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $102.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.
Institutional Trading of Masonite International
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
