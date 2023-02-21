ACV Auctions (ACVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect ACV Auctions to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACVA opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,596.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $51,002.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,343,796 shares of company stock worth $11,909,674 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

