Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Raised to C$205.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Tire from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Friday.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $128.82 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $155.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average is $115.54.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

