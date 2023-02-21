US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $50.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on USFD. Barclays upgraded US Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.90.

NYSE:USFD opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.46.

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of US Foods by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in US Foods by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

