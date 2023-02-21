HC Wainwright Comments on Palatin Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Palatin Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.79). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palatin Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Palatin Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Shares of PTN stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

