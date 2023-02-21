Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $9.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.83. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $35.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q1 2024 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $40.54 EPS.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 4.43%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.39 earnings per share.
Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $269.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.12.
Lithia Motors Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 351,163 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after acquiring an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $65,185,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $53,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
