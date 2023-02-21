Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $9.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.83. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $35.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q1 2024 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $40.54 EPS.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 4.43%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.39 earnings per share.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.89.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $269.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.12.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 351,163 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after acquiring an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $65,185,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $53,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.