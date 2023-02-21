FY2023 EPS Estimates for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Increased by B. Riley

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SFL in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SFL’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

Separately, DNB Markets cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

SFL Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SFL stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. SFL has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. State of Wyoming boosted its position in SFL by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 83,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth $9,178,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

About SFL

(Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

