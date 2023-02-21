Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virax Biolabs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Virax Biolabs Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Virax Biolabs Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAX opened at $0.80 on Monday. Virax Biolabs Group has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products.

