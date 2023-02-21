Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post earnings of $15.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,794.75 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $986.01 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after acquiring an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

