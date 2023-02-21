Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post earnings of $15.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of TPL opened at $1,794.75 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $986.01 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.86.
Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land
Texas Pacific Land Company Profile
Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.