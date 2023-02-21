Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Increased to C$215.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CDNAF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

CDNAF stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.54.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

