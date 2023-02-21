Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $212.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vulcan Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.92.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $185.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.78. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

