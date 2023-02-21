FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $16.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.87. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.43 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $130.59 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

