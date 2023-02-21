Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Lowered by Analyst

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

NIKE stock opened at $124.84 on Monday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $143.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $193.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NIKE by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

