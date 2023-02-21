Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $101.81.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 361,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,252,000 after purchasing an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.