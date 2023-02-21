Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $101.81.
In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
