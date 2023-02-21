Extra Space Storage (EXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

EXR stock opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.05.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.