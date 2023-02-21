Extra Space Storage (EXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.1 %
EXR stock opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.05.
Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
