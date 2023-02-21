FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Zoetis Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoetis in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn $5.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.27. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $172.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.37. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

