Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.47 Per Share

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $9.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 1.6 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $62.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.