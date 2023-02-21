Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arch Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Arch Resources in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $8.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $39.97 per share.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The business had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARCH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday.

NYSE ARCH opened at $159.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $3.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $159,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Recommended Stories

