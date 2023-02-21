FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Issued By Raymond James

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

About Dream Industrial REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.