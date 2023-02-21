FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Issued By Raymond James

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.
Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
About Dream Industrial REIT
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.
