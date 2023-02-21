Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bowlero in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Bowlero Price Performance

Insider Activity

Bowlero stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.24. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

In related news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 230,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $3,427,267.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,732.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 861,648 shares of company stock worth $12,401,245. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

