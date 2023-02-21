FY2023 EPS Estimates for Encore Wire Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encore Wire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $19.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.43. The consensus estimate for Encore Wire’s current full-year earnings is $19.76 per share.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $199.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.35. Encore Wire has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $201.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 376.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

