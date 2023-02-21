Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iris Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Iris Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 53,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,335,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

