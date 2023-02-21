FY2023 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Decreased by Analyst

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$1.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.94. The company has a market cap of C$468.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.57. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.72.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

