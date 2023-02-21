Resideo Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Resideo Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Resideo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REZI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $19.86 on Monday. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,508,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,938,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,235,000 after purchasing an additional 661,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.