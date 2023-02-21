National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Australia Bank in a report released on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Australia Bank’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

National Australia Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $10.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.