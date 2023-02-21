Zacks Small Cap Comments on Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDNA opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 302,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

