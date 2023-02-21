Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

OTLK stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,020,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Outlook Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 27,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $35,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,149,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.