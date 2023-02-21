Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Chorus Aviation in a report released on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.44.

CHR stock opened at C$3.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.06. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$690.37 million, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

