Zeta Global (ZETA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zeta Global Trading Down 2.4 %

Zeta Global stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $82,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,301,990 shares in the company, valued at $146,717,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $82,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,301,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,197,152.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,546,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,876 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zeta Global by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Zeta Global by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.